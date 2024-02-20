The Conference Board released a report on Tuesday showing its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators fell by slightly more than expected in the month of January. The report said the Conference Board’s leading economic index fell by 0.4 percent in January after dipping by a revised 0.2 percent in December. Economists had expected the index to decrease by 0.3 percent.
