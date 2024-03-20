Mortgage applications in the U.S. saw a notable pullback in the week ended March 15th, according to a report released by the Mortgage Bankers Association on Wednesday. The MBA said the Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 1.6 percent last week after surging by 7.1 percent in the previous week.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Mortgage Applications Pull Back 1.6% In Week Ended March 15th - March 20, 2024
- UK Inflation Near 2-1/2 Year Low - March 20, 2024
- China Keeps Key Lending Rates Unchanged - March 20, 2024