The UK government borrowing exceeded expectations and also hit the second highest level on record for the month of October, but the borrowing so far this financial year was less than the official projection, giving room for maneuver in the autumn statement. Public sector net borrowing excluding banks increased by GBP 4.4 billion to GBP 14.9 billion in October.
