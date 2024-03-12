The UK unemployment rate increased unexpectedly in January, while the softening of pay growth soothed fears of inflation building up, data published by the Office for National Statistics showed on Tuesday. The ILO jobless rate rose to 3.9 percent in the three months to January from 3.8 percent in the prior period. The rate was seen unchanged at 3.8 percent.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- UK Unemployment Rate Rises Unexpectedly; Wage Growth Slows - March 12, 2024
- U.S. Small Business Optimism Sinks To 9-Month Low On Inflation Worries - March 12, 2024
- Australia NAB Business Conditions Improve - March 12, 2024