If the MOF were to not intervene after a serious breach of 150, we would have to expect a very, very significant jump of the JPY exchange rates … article is intended to be investment advice. EUR/USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Level fundamentally justified from market’s point of view is much higher than 150 – Commerzbank - October 23, 2023
- USD/JPY breaches 150, dips – US 10-year bond yield eases - October 23, 2023
- USD/JPY looks to approach 150.00 on the stronger US Dollar - October 22, 2023