Forget about the Magnificent Seven and AI. The stocks that did the absolute best during the year were tied to biotech and crypto — along with one car-related company.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The best-performing stock of the year rose nearly 10-fold, while the second-best averted disaster to surge 1,000% in a wild 2023 - December 27, 2023
- Wells Fargo, Bank of America take part in $11B financing for Pattern Energy green energy project - December 27, 2023
- Why bitcoin may not see a ‘Santa Claus rally’, despite potential approval of crypto-based ETFs - December 27, 2023