TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (TSX: XLVE) Mulvihill Capital Management Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of Mulvihill U.S. Health Care Enhanced Yield ETF (the “Fund”) is pleased to announce that unitholders of the Fund have approved a proposal to (i) change the focus of the Fund from equities of U.S. healthcare companies to primarily listed preferred shares of Canadian split share corporations; (ii) change the name of the Fund to “Mulvihill Enhanced Split Preferred Share ETF”; and (iii) consolidate the exchange-traded units (the “Units”) of the Fund in order to reset the net asset value per Unit to $10.00 per Unit (collectively, the “Proposal”), all as more particularly described in the Fund’s management information circular dated October 25, 2024 (the “Circular”), at a special meeting of the unitholders held earlier today.