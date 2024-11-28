VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Stallion Uranium Corp. (the “Company”, the “Optionor” or “Stallion Uranium”) (TSX-V: STUD; OTCQB: STLNF; FSE: FE0) announces that, further to its news releases dated October 9, 2024, October 30, 2024 and November 8, 2024, the Company has received prior acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) of the definitive option agreement (the “Option Agreement”) with 1503571 B.C. Ltd. (the “Optionee”), an arm’s-length party, on revised terms pursuant to which the Company has granted the Optionee the option to acquire a 100% interest (the “Option”) in its Horse Heaven Gold and Antimony project consisting of 699 mineral claims covering 5,817 ha located in Idaho, United States (the “Property”).
