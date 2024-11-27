BROOKFIELD, News, Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (“BIP”) (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN) today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) accepted a notice filed by BIP of its intention to renew its normal course issuer bid for its outstanding limited partnership units (“LP Units”) and its cumulative class A preferred limited partnership units (“Preferred Units”, and together with LP Units, “Units”). Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (“BIPC”) (NYSE/TSX: BIPC) also today announced that the TSX accepted a notice filed by BIPC of its intention to renew its normal course issuer bid for its outstanding class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares (“Exchangeable Shares”).