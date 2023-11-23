Wednesday 22 November 2023 1 NZD = 4.1230 DKK NZD DKK rate for 22/11/2023 Tuesday 21 November 2023 1 NZD = 4.1340 DKK NZD DKK rate for 21/11/2023 Monday 20 November 2023 1 NZD = 4.1144 DKK NZD DKK …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- New Zealand Dollar (NZD) to Danish Krone (DKK) exchange rate history - November 23, 2023
- GBP/NZD Technical Analysis - November 23, 2023
- NZD/USD faces some renewed consolidation – UOB - November 23, 2023