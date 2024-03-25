is reminding small business owners to seek advice before applying for business loans as the protections afforded by the CCCFA (Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act) only apply to consumer loans.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by Business Loans Editor (see all)
- How to get a small dollar loan: 3 steps to find one and apply - March 25, 2024
- Small business loan unaffordability complaints on the rise – FSCL - March 25, 2024
- Disaster loans available - March 25, 2024