MONTCLAIR, N.J., July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TURN) (“180 Degree Capital”) noted today the announcement by its portfolio company, Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR), that SNCR has opportunistically retired at discounted prices its outstanding Series B Preferred Stock and $19.7 million of its outstanding 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (“Senior Notes”) funded by a new $75.0 million term loan with alternative credit manager, AS Birch Grove. SNCR reported that the combined transactions are expected to result in a $7.3 million improvement to its capital structure plus approximately $10.6 million in pre-tax cost savings. The announcement can be viewed at https://synchronosstechnologiesinc.gcs-web.com/news-releases/news-release-details/synchronoss-technologies-significantly-improves-capital.