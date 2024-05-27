VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AIP Realty Trust (the “Trust” or “AIP”) (TSXV: AIP.U) today announces that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) to extend the price reservation on its non-brokered private placement (the “Financing”), for which the Trust announced the closing of a first tranche on April 19, 2024, by an additional 30 days until June 27, 2024. The Trust intends to close a second tranche as well as any additional tranches thereafter, on or before June 27, 2024.