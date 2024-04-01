MONTRÉAL, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B) (“Bombardier” or the “Corporation”) confirmed today that its new normal course issuer bid (the “New NCIB”) will commence on April 3, 2024, following the early termination of its current normal course issuer bid. The Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) has approved purchases, from April 3, 2024 to April 2, 2025, up to 1,750,000 of its Class B shares (subordinate voting) under the New NCIB, representing approximately 2.05% of the 85,307,628 Class B shares (subordinate voting) issued and outstanding as of March 21, 2024 (such number being net of 1,993,445 Class B shares (subordinate voting) held in the Trust Account (as defined hereinafter) as of March 21, 2024). The Corporation’s current normal course issuer bid commenced on May 23, 2023 for a 12-month period that would have ended May 22, 2024 (the “2023 NCIB”) for a maximum of 600,000 Class B shares (subordinate voting). The maximum amount of shares under the 2023 NCIB have been purchased. As permitted by the TSX, the 2023 NCIB will terminate early on April 2, 2024, the day prior to the effective date of the New NCIB.