Boyden Valley Coffee Liqueur Partnership with Vermont Coffee Company Boyden Valley taps Vermont Coffee Company dark roast coffee as part of new coffee cream liqueur.

CAMBRIDGE, Vt., Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boyden Valley Winery & Spirits is collaborating with Vermont Coffee Company by Stonewall Kitchen to launch a new Coffee Cream Liqueur. Made from rum, cold brew coffee and fresh cream, the liqueur features notes of dark cocoa, caramel and brown sugar. It’s silky smooth, not too sweet, and made in Vermont.

The new Coffee Cream Liqueur joins three other Vermont Ice products, including Maple Crème, Maple Bourbon Crème and Apple Cinnamon Crème. These products have won numerous national awards for quality, taste, and craftsmanship.

“This is an exciting new partnership for us,” said Jacob Ouellette, Marketing Specialist for Stonewall Kitchen. “Vermont Coffee Company and Boyden Valley are two home grown Vermont companies with strong traditions and share the same mission of producing high quality products using only the finest ingredients, which makes this a perfect fit.”

Owner David Boyden says, “With snow on the way, it’s the perfect time to introduce a rich, creamy liqueur that’s a great addition to coffee and hot chocolate – skiers are going to love it! We released this product in our Tasting Room this Fall and received rave reviews, especially when we used it to make espresso martinis.”

For more information on where to buy it, cocktail recipe ideas, and online ordering visit boydenvalley.com.

About Boyden Valley Winery

For over 30 years, Boyden Valley Winery has been crafting high-quality wines, crème liqueurs, and spirits at their 4th generation farm in Cambridge, Vermont. All of their products are made in small batches with local ingredients: wood-fired maple syrup from their sugar woods, Vermont apples, fresh cream, and complex aged spirits. Their production processes are guided by integrity and care – values that you expect from a Vermont company and their products have won national awards. Boyden Valley has a Tasting Room located in a restored carriage barn that is open seasonally May-October. There they offer wine tastings, specialty cocktails, and picturesque views of the Green Mountains. View their products, recipe ideas, and order online at www.boydenvalley.com

About Vermont Coffee Company

Vermont Coffee Company, based in Middlebury, VT is part of Stonewall Kitchen – a leading specialty food producer with more than 19,000 stores nationwide, 10 company stores throughout the Northeast, and a thriving catalog and online division. Vermont Coffee Company is known for high quality, non-GMO, certified organic coffee and a commitment to renewable energy and sustainability. Learn more at www.stonewallkitchen.com.

