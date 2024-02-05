THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) today announced fourth quarter of 2023 and full year 2023 results. For the fourth quarter of 2023, revenue was $943.6 million, net income attributable to ChampionX was $77.2 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $198.1 million. Income before income taxes margin was 12.1%, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 21.0%. Cash provided by operating activities was $169.0 million, and free cash flow was $139.8 million.