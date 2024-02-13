Democratic lawmakers in Colorado have introduced legislation that would allow non-residents to access medically assisted suicide.
The legislation, titled “Medical Aid-in-Dying,” would also dramatically reduce other barriers to accessing assisted suicide. The bill’s sponsor in the state Senate, Democratic Sen. Joann Ginal, has objected to the use of the term “suicide” in association with the bill, however.
“This is an option for a person to be
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Colorado Democrats push to allow non-residents access to medically assisted suicide - February 13, 2024
- House committee asks Columbia for records of foreign donations, DEI and more in antisemitism probe - February 13, 2024
- Vulnerable House Dem backpedals after refusing to condemn phrase seen as calling for ‘extermination’ of Jews - February 13, 2024