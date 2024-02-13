Democratic lawmakers in Colorado have introduced legislation that would allow non-residents to access medically assisted suicide.

The legislation, titled “Medical Aid-in-Dying,” would also dramatically reduce other barriers to accessing assisted suicide. The bill’s sponsor in the state Senate, Democratic Sen. Joann Ginal, has objected to the use of the term “suicide” in association with the bill, however.

“This is an option for a person to be

[Read Full story at source]