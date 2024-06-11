TORONTO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that on June 10, 2024, it terminated total return swaps over 7,787,600 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (“Ensign”), which had an average reference price of C$1.3182. Upon the termination of the total return swaps, Fairfax agreed with the counterparty to purchase 7,787,600 Common Shares at a price of C$2.34 per Common Share, representing 4.24% of the outstanding Common Shares.