TORONTO, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that on June 10, 2024, it terminated total return swaps over 7,787,600 common shares (“Common Shares”) of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (“Ensign”), which had an average reference price of C$1.3182. Upon the termination of the total return swaps, Fairfax agreed with the counterparty to purchase 7,787,600 Common Shares at a price of C$2.34 per Common Share, representing 4.24% of the outstanding Common Shares.
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- ONCOTELIC TO PRESENT AT THE 20TH ANNUAL CONGRESS OF INTERNATIONAL DRUG DISCOVERY SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY - June 11, 2024
- Is Your Operation Ready for Artificial Intelligence? A Guide for Business Leaders in Wastewater Management - June 11, 2024
- NOVA’s Breakthrough Wellness Drink Mix Wins “Mushroom Powder Product of The Year” In 2024 Mindful Awards Program - June 11, 2024