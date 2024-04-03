MONTREAL, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) announces that the Board of Directors approved the grant of incentive stock options to key employees, officers and directors to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,440,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Corporation. Grants are subject to a three-year vesting period and a five-year term. The options were granted at an exercise price of $0.36 per share being the closing price of the common shares of the Corporation on the TSX Venture Exchange on April 2, 2024.