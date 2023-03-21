Leading Restaurant Brand Welcomes Guests to Discover New Plant-Based Entrees, Market Table Items and a Bar Fogo Menu Expansion with Traditional and Non-Alcoholic Cocktails

Seared Tofu with Miso Black Bean Pasta Fogo invites guests to try new vegan entrée options including the Seared Tofu with Miso Black Bean Pasta, available now at all U.S. locations. Fogo.com

Roasted Power Vegetable Bowl Fogo invites guests to try new, plant-based menu options including the Roasted Power Vegetable Bowl, now available at all U.S. locations. Fogo.com

Baby Kale and Mango Salad New items are now available on the Market Table at Fogo including the Baby Kale & Mango Salad. Fogo.com

Yellowbird Fogo invites guests to try new Bar Fogo cocktails including the Yellowbird featuring Desolas Mezcal, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Cointreau, and La Marca Prosecco. Fogo.com

New clean cocktails New clean cocktails made with CleanCo’s non-alcoholic spirits with less than 0.5% alcohol are available on the Bar Fogo menu including the CleanR Sour (bottom left), Clean Cucumber Martini (center) and the Clean Cosmo (right). Fogo.com

DALLAS, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil, expands its menu and Market Table offerings today with new plant-based and nutrient-dense dishes, alongside an enhanced Bar Fogo beverage list complete with both traditional and non-alcoholic craft cocktails made with CleanCo’s low-proof spirits with less than 0.5% alcohol. Fogo continues to provide value and variety to their young, growing guest base through nutritional innovations fit for any lifestyle or dietary tribe.

The new plant-based innovations join existing Vegetarian and Pescatarian staples, like the Cauliflower Steak, on the main dining menu available for lunch, brunch and dinner as an alternative to the Full Churrasco Experience and include a Seared Tofu with Miso Black Bean Pasta and Roasted Power Vegetable Bowl entrée option. New dishes are also available on the Market Table to give guests additional options to discover. For the past 45 years, the Market Table has showcased nutrient-dense and flavorful choices for every occasion and is 100% gluten free, including all seasonal salads, fresh micro greens, natural and plant-based proteins, imported charcuterie and more.

New Entrées and Market Table offerings include:

Entrees

Seared Tofu with Miso Black Bean Pasta – Chimichurri-marinated tofu served atop protein-dense black bean pasta sautéed with green onion, Napa cabbage, pickled onions and carrot ginger-miso dressing. Vegan and gluten-free.

– Chimichurri-marinated tofu served atop protein-dense black bean pasta sautéed with green onion, Napa cabbage, pickled onions and carrot ginger-miso dressing. Vegan and gluten-free. Roasted Power Vegetable Bowl – Roasted eggplant, marinated mushrooms, roasted zucchini, asparagus and baby peppers served with chimichurri spinach rice. Vegan and gluten-free.

Market Table

Spring Hummus – Fresh hummus blended with herbs, roasted garlic and citrus, topped with radish, fresh mint, edamame and olive oil.

– Fresh hummus blended with herbs, roasted garlic and citrus, topped with radish, fresh mint, edamame and olive oil. Baby Kale & Mango Salad – Fresh baby kale, Napa cabbage, red radish and mango, tossed in a lime honey dressing.

– Fresh baby kale, Napa cabbage, red radish and mango, tossed in a lime honey dressing. Miso Black Bean Pasta – Gluten-free black bean pasta tossed with green onion, Napa cabbage, pickled onions and carrot ginger-miso dressing.

– Gluten-free black bean pasta tossed with green onion, Napa cabbage, pickled onions and carrot ginger-miso dressing. Apple Manchego Salad – Granny Smith apples and Manchego cheese tossed with honey, cracked pepper and black mission figs.

– Granny Smith apples and Manchego cheese tossed with honey, cracked pepper and black mission figs. Power Greens – A seasonal mix of vitamin-rich greens, fresh herbs and micro-shoots.

The Bar Fogo menu now features new cocktails including three made with CleanCo’s non-alcoholic spirits with less than 0.5% alcohol. Added beverage selections include:

Yellowbird – Desolas Mezcal, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Cointreau, La Marca Prosecco

– Desolas Mezcal, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Cointreau, La Marca Prosecco Espresso Martini – Diplomatico Reserva Rum, Caffe Borghetti and Licor 43

– Diplomatico Reserva Rum, Caffe Borghetti and Licor 43 Clean Cosmo – CleanCo V (Vodka) Apple, Cranberry, Fresh Lemon

– CleanCo V (Vodka) Apple, Cranberry, Fresh Lemon CleanR Sour – CleanCo R (Rum), Passionfruit, Pineapple, Aquafaba, Bitters

– CleanCo R (Rum), Passionfruit, Pineapple, Aquafaba, Bitters Clean Cucumber Martini – CleanCo V (Vodka) Apple, Cucumber, Basil, Lemon Twist

“Our young and dynamic guests consider themselves food explorers who seek new culinary discoveries with each visit,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer at Fogo de Chão. “For nearly 45 years we’ve had nutrient-dense and plant-forward dining options for every occasion and dietary tribe through our Market Table. With the rollout of our new dining choices and clean cocktails, we continue to offer our guests the variety and discoveries they crave while doing it in a wholesome and flavorful way.”

Fogo continues to provide value and variety to its global audience with these new menu options and is off to a strong start in 2023 with 12 new U.S. and international leases signed. The new restaurants developed in 2023 will showcase Fogo’s brand transformation with enhanced design and innovation platforms in a warm, timeless, approachable setting that complements each specific restaurant and their local community while honoring Fogo’s Southern Brazilian heritage. For more information about Fogo de Chão, its new menu offerings, or to make dining reservations at a restaurant near you, please visit Fogo.com.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply- seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For more information on Fogo de Chão or to make a reservation, please visit Fogo.com. For images, logos and other media assets, please visit the Fogo Newsroom.

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

FogoPR@konnectagency.com

