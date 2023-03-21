(Reuters) – Sheriff deputies led a handcuffed Irvo Otieno into a room where they and medical staffers wrestled with the 28-year-old Black man on the ground for several minutes before his body went limp, video surveillance obtained by the Washington Post shows.
