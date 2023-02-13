[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 267.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 283.85 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 410.1 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Subway IP LLC, McDonald’s Corporation, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Yum! Brands Inc., The Wendy’s Company, Domino’s Pizza Inc., Burger King India Pvt. Ltd., Coffee Day Global Limited, Tata Starbucks Private Limited, Westlife Development Ltd (Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.), and others.

Sandy, Utah, USA, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Service Type (Eat-in, Takeaway, Drive-Through, Home Delivery), By Application (Independent, Chain), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 267.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 283.85billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 410.1 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.8% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

In a Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant, customers pay at the counter before receiving their meal. To meet the needs of teenagers and working adults, QSRs provide both fast food options and small table services.

The business models of quick service restaurants have developed to consider their patrons’ shifting requirements. In addition to offering sit-and-dine, most fast-service restaurants also provide a wide range of other services ideal for the modern lifestyle, such as drive-thru, takeout, and home delivery.

Fast food consumption has grown as consumer lifestyles worldwide have improved, and the working population has expanded. Additionally, due to busy schedules, on-the-go food options that are simple to buy and consume while travelling are growing in popularity. Another element driving development is the burgeoning café culture and the accessibility of healthier fast-food choices. QSRs create inventive and exotic meals with natural, organic, and plant-based ingredients instead of artificial and processed alternatives to appeal to health-conscious customers. Moreover, most fast-food businesses are now required to develop healthier food due to health concerns over rising fast-food consumption. Most businesses have started altering their menus and recipes to develop healthier fast-food choices.

The dominance of fruits and vegetables over processed meat, which is seen as unhealthy, can be seen in many fast-food dishes. Vegetarianism and veganism are also influencing the modifications in the menu, in addition to healthy eating practices.

Market dynamics

Drivers

The quick service restaurant sector’s business model has developed to consider its guests’ shifting requirements. Along with sit-and-dine options, most fast-service restaurants also provide a wide range of other services that are perfect for the modern lifestyle, such as takeout, drive-thru, and home delivery.

The restaurant industry has also benefited from this in terms of maximizing gains. Third-party delivery services like DoorDash, Foodler, and Grubhub, who have also extended the courtesy of serving meals at odd hours, have fueled the delivery craze. As a result, consumers who choose to eat at home help the fast food and quick service restaurant industries generate a sizable income. The market for quick-service restaurants is expanding rapidly due to the rise in customer consumption of fast food and ready-to-eat meals. Due to their fast-paced lifestyles, the working population, in particular, has increased their consumption of convenience food, which has helped the market for quick-service restaurants flourish.

The huge increase in fast food chain expansion, particularly in emerging markets, has also contributed to the market’s expansion. Quick-service restaurants are developing innovative culinary ideas to attract customers, including fusion cuisines, vegan fast meals, etc. This is helping the industry thrive.

The increasing eating-out trend mostly drives the market expansion of fast-service restaurants and less time spent cooking. Increased investments in the infrastructure of expressways and airports for the benefit of consumers have created new possibilities for a variety of quick-service eateries to set up shop. Many quick-service restaurants have started offering door-to-door delivery services due to consumers’ rising propensity to buy meals online, which has fueled the industry’s expansion.

The market for quick service restaurants has been favourably impacted by consumers’ increased desire for fast meals. The millennial generation’s increased consumption of ready-to-eat meals has contributed to the market’s expansion. The younger generation’s rising preference for mingling at cafes has fueled the quick-service restaurant industry’s global expansion.

The rising usage of plant-based foods on menus is a noticeable trend that satisfies specific consumer demands and helps to project a sustainability-focused image. These drivers are helping the quick service restaurant market to grow in the projected period.

Restraints

The decline in food quality caused by quick service restaurants’ failure to follow best practices has hurt the market’s expansion. The expansion of many small and mid-sized firms in emerging economies is constrained by a lack of proper infrastructure and technological capabilities, which results in the delivery of subpar food to customers.

Opportunities

A growing international expansion of Turkish and Lebanese fast-food restaurants has been made possible by the cuisine’s rising appeal. The outspread of new tastes and flavor through quick-service restaurants are driving new opportunities in the market.

Challenges

Due to the numerous government permissions needed, opening restaurants is sometimes extremely time-consuming and exhausting. In addition, a key issue for quick food service suppliers is a shortage of competent labour, particularly in small cities and villages.

Report Highlights

Based on service type, the eat-in segment is the leading segment and is expected to make the largest contribution to the Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant QSR Market . Consumers love to spend time in food outlets. They prefer to have good taste. Due to the restaurant’s ability to offer the best possible service, cuisine, and environment, dine-in visits typically result in the most favourable visitor experiences. Unlike takeout or delivery orders, owners and managers may resolve problems during a customer’s meal in real time.

Based on application, the independent category is expected to grow at the greatest CAGR and be in a dominant position in the future. The category contains eateries with four or fewer identically named and categorized branches or subsidiaries. The fact that these restaurants offer quick food oriented toward regional tastes and cuisine is credited with the boom. Locals are considerably more used to regional cuisines, so independent fast-service restaurants have a greater appeal to the general populace. The regional taste and dishes are driving the acquisition of this segment in the quick-service restaurant market across the globe.

Regional Snapshot

North America held a dominant position and is predicted to dominate during the forecast period in the Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant market. The quick-service restaurant industry is expanding considerably in North America. Its market is expanding due to the increased popularity of ready-to-eat meals and customers’ growing need for quick, affordable, fast food from quick-service restaurants. In addition, changing eating habits, a rise in the popularity of eating out, and less time spent cooking are the main forces behind the regional expansion of the quick-service restaurant industry.

The market for quick service restaurants benefits greatly from convenience, good flavor, and economics in terms of both time and money.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 267.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 410.1 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.8 %% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Subway IP LLC, McDonald's Corporation, Restaurant Brands International Inc., Yum! Brands Inc., The Wendy's Company, Domino's Pizza Inc., Burger King India Pvt. Ltd., Coffee Day Global Limited, Tata Starbucks Private Limited, Westlife Development Ltd (Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.), and Others Key Segment By Service Type, Application, and Region



Recent developments

During the coronavirus epidemic, Domino’s Pizza, a quick service restaurant, has teamed with FMCG business ITC Foods to assist consumers in delivering daily shopping requirements.

Key Players

Subway IP LLC

McDonald’s Corporation

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Yum! Brands, Inc.

The Wendy’s Company

Domino’s Pizza, Inc.

Burger King India Pvt. Ltd.

Coffee Day Global Limited

Tata Starbucks Private Limited

Westlife Development Ltd (Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.)

Others

Segments covered in the report

By Service Type

Eat-in

Takeaway

Drive-Through

Home Delivery

By Application

Independent

Chain

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

