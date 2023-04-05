[208 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Non-Invasive Surgical Wound Closure Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 14.12 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 25.64 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 7.2% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Surgical Specialties Corporation, Zipline Medical, Inc., 3M Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, Teleflex Medical OEM, Medi-zip GmbH, Abbott Laboratories, Smith and Nephew, Medtronic, Inc., Aesculap AG and Co.KG, CP Medical, Inc., Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc., Derma Sciences, Inc., BSN medical, and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Non-Invasive Surgical Wound Closure Market By Product Type (Adhesive, Natural, Synthetic, Adhesive Barrier Products, Hemostats, Mechanical Active, Flowable, Sealants, Fibrin, And Surgical), By Application (Orthopedics, Cosmetics, Obstetrics, And Gynecology, Others), By End-User (Hospital, Clinics, Dermatological Clinical, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Emergency Service Centers), And By Region –Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023 – 2030"

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Non-Invasive Surgical Wound Closure Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 14.12 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 25.64 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030."

What is Non-Invasive Surgical Wound Closure? How big is the Non-Invasive Surgical Wound Closure Industry?

Report Overview:

The global non-invasive surgical wound closure market size was valued at around USD 14.12 Billion in 2022 and is likely to reach USD 25.64 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Non-invasive surgical wound closure refers to the use of techniques that do not require the use of sutures, staples, or other invasive methods to close a surgical wound. Advancements in technology have led to the development of various non-invasive wound closure methods, including the use of adhesive strips, wound dressings, and tissue adhesives. These methods offer several benefits, such as faster healing times, reduced pain, and lower risk of infection. Additionally, non-invasive wound closure methods are often less expensive than traditional surgical techniques, making them more accessible to patients. Thus, non-invasive surgical wound closure is an innovative and promising approach to improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.

Global Non-Invasive Surgical Wound Closure Market: Growth Factors

The global non-invasive surgical wound closure market is expected to surge exponentially due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. The market is also being driven by advancements in technology, which have led to the development of more effective and efficient non-invasive wound closure methods. Additionally, the adoption of these methods is being driven by the need to reduce healthcare costs and improve patient outcomes. However, there are also some restraints that may hinder market growth, such as the high cost of some non-invasive wound closure products and the lack of reimbursement policies for these procedures in some regions. There is also a need for trained professionals to use these products, which may limit their availability in certain areas. Despite these challenges, the non-invasive surgical wound closure industry presents several opportunities for growth, such as the development of new

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 14.12 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 25.64 billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Surgical Specialties Corporation, Zipline Medical, Inc., 3M Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc, Teleflex Medical OEM, Medi-zip GmbH, Abbott Laboratories, Smith and Nephew, Medtronic, Inc., Aesculap AG and Co.KG, CP Medical, Inc., Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc., Derma Sciences, Inc., BSN medical. Key Segment By Product Type, By Application, By End-User, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Non-Invasive Surgical Wound Closure Market: Segmentation Analysis

Based on application, the industry is divided into orthopedics, cosmetics, obstetrics, and gynecology, others

Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, dermatological clinical, ambulatory surgical centers, and emergency service centers. The hospital segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow at a remarkable CAGR during the forecast period. Hospitals are the primary location for surgical procedures and wound treatment, making them a key market for non-invasive wound closure products. Hospitals also have a higher patient volume and are more likely to invest in advanced medical technologies, making them a lucrative market for non-invasive wound closure manufacturers. Additionally, hospitals have a wider range of surgical specialties, allowing for the use of different types of non-invasive wound closure products based on the type and severity of the wound. These factors drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The global Non-Invasive Surgical Wound Closure market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Adhesive

Natural

Synthetic

Adhesive Barrier Products

Hemostats

Mechanical Active

Flowable

Sealants

Fibrin

Surgical

By Application

Orthopedics

Cosmetics

Obstetrics

Gynecology

By End-User

Hospital

Clinics

Dermatological Clinical

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Emergency Service Centers

Non-Invasive Surgical Wound Closure Market By Product Type (Adhesive, Natural, Synthetic, Adhesive Barrier Products, Hemostats, Mechanical Active, Flowable, Sealants, Fibrin, and Surgical), By Application (Orthopedics, Cosmetics, Obstetrics, and Gynecology, Others), By End-User (Hospital, Clinics, Dermatological Clinical, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Emergency Service Centers), and By Region –Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Non-Invasive Surgical Wound Closure market include –

Surgical Specialties Corporation

Zipline Medical Inc.

3M Corporation

Baxter International Inc.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc

Teleflex Medical OEM, Medi-zip GmbH

Abbott Laboratories

Smith and Nephew

Medtronic Inc.

Aesculap AG and Co.KG

CP Medical Inc.

Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc.

Derma Sciences Inc.

BSN medical

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global non-invasive surgical wound closure market is expected to grow annually at a promising CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

In terms of revenue, the global non-invasive surgical wound closure market size was valued at around USD 14.12 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow to about USD 25.64 billion by 2030.

Non-invasive surgical wound closure refers to the use of techniques that do not require the use of sutures, staples, or other invasive methods to close a surgical wound. These methods offer several benefits, such as faster healing times, reduced pain, and lower risk of infection.

Based on product type, the adhesive segment is expected to cite the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

is expected to cite the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Based on end-user, the hospital segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on region, the North American region held the largest market share in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Non-Invasive Surgical Wound Closure industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Non-Invasive Surgical Wound Closure Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Non-Invasive Surgical Wound Closure Industry?

What segments does the Non-Invasive Surgical Wound Closure Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Non-Invasive Surgical Wound Closure Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By Application, By End-User, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The North American region held the dominating non-invasive surgical wound closure market share in 2022 and is further predicted to grow rapidly at a notable CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the prevalence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, a growing geriatric population, and high healthcare expenditure. The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases are also driving the market growth. Additionally, the availability of advanced wound care products and the presence of major players in the region are further fueling the regional non-invasive surgical wound closure market growth. The United States is the largest market in North America, followed by Canada. These factors drive the growth of the market in the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In June 2021, Ethicon, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, announced the launch of its DERMABOND PRINEO skin closure system, which is a non-invasive wound closure product that combines a topical skin adhesive with a self-adhering mesh strip. The product is designed to provide strong and reliable wound closure while reducing the need for traditional sutures or staples. It also helps to minimize the risk of infection & scarring and allows for faster healing.

In March 2021, 3M Company, a dominant US-based multinational company announced the launch of its Steri-Strip™ S surgical skin closure, which is a reinforced adhesive strip that offers greater tensile strength and secure wound closure. The product is designed to provide a faster and more efficient wound closure method that is less invasive and reduces the risk of scarring and infection. It can be used in a variety of surgical procedures, including orthopedic, general, and plastic surgery.

