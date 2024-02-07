A group of Senate Republicans is growing weary of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s leadership as they aired their grievances over what they called a “dead” bipartisan border bill slated for the first floor procedural vote on Wednesday.

While Republicans were generally critical of Senate leadership, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was the only Republican who explicitly told reporters during a press conference Tuesday, “I think it is,” when asked if it’

[Read Full story at source]