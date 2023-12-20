Abnegation Publishing Releases Heartfelt New Memoir, LETTERS TO MY GRANDSONS

Charleston, SC, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mike Andes has had quite a life; he’s made mistakes and learned lessons throughout his years — lessons he wants to impart on his twin grandsons and on any person of any age wanting to do life better.

Letters to My Grandsons: Ageless Truth for People of All Ages is a compendium of a life’s worth of thoughts, musings, memories, and lessons learned. Each letter has a different lesson, starting with basic truths and building from there into a mutually supporting, unified philosophy. Andes hopes his memoir’s readers will glean the power of learning from mistakes and investing in educating yourself.

Andes’ down-to-earth voice and practical suggestions further create a handy book that feels like a supportive family member is always in your back pocket, ready to cheer you on.

Written for his grandsons but a resonating and relatable read to any person seeking advice, Letters to My Grandsons will satiate the reader who wishes they had a grandparent to lean on or a wise mentor to provide applicable life lessons that will empower them to grow as humans.

Letters to My Grandsons: Ageless Truth for People of All Ages is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Mike Andes was born in 1955. He was married to his first wife for 18 years and had two children with her. He has been married to his second wife for 22 years. He started driving a semi-truck after his building business failed, and he did that for about 22 years. As a trucker he spent a lot of time alone on the road. He used the time reflecting on the failures and mistakes of his life, and what those experiences taught him. Now retired, he writes about his unique perspective on life and what he believes makes it worth living.

