DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mural Oncology plc (Nasdaq: MURA), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company leveraging its core competencies in immune cell modulation and protein engineering to develop novel, investigational engineered cytokine therapies designed to address areas of unmet need for patients with a variety of cancers, today announced that on February 2, the Company granted to two newly hired employees (i) non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 9,425 ordinary shares of the Company and (ii) restricted stock units with respect to an aggregate of 5,075 ordinary shares of the Company, pursuant to the Company’s 2024 Inducement Stock Option and Incentive Plan, each as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).