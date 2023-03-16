[225+ Pages Report] The global polyglycerol polyricinoleate market size was valued at USD 792.40 million in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 1055.83 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period (2022- 2028), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Croda International Plc, Estelle Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Fine Organics, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co Ltd, DPO International, Savannah Surfactants, Palsgaard, Oleon NV, Ervesa, and Others.

NEW YORK, United States, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “ Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate Market Size , Share, Growth Analysis Report By Channel (Online and Offline), By Application (Oils & Fats and Personal Care Items), By Organization Size (Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and By Type (Confectionery and Bakery), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global polyglycerol polyricinoleate market size & share was valued at approximately USD 792.40 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 4.90% and is anticipated to reach over USD 1055.83 million by 2028.”

The report analyzes the polyglycerol polyricinoleate market’s drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global market.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights – https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/polyglycerol-polyricinoleate-market

Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate Market Overview:

Polyglycerol is a transparent, viscous and non-volatile liquid obtained by dehydration of glycerol with an epoxy intermediate using an alkaline catalyst. Fatty acid esters, safe, biodegradable and non-ionic surfactants, are used as antistatic and anti-scale agents in food packaging in the food and beverage industry. Mold inhibitors and emulsifiers are also used to make low-fat baked goods, chewing gum and pastries. Polyglycerol is also used in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic fields due to its amphiphilic properties.

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the updated report.

About 225+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historic and Forecast Growth, Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

To know more about this report | Request A Free Sample Copy

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 792.40 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1,055.83 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.90% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Croda International Plc, Estelle Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Fine Organics, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co Ltd, DPO International, Savannah Surfactants, Palsgaard, Oleon NV, Ervesa, and Others Key Segment By Channel, Application, Organization Size, Type and Region

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the polyglycerol polyricinoleate market share is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 4.90% between 2022 and 2028.

share is likely to grow above a between 2022 and 2028. The polyglycerol polyricinoleate market size was worth around US$ 792.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 1055.83 million by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The cost-effective procedures and high utilization of polyglycerol polyricinoleate in the pharmaceutical industry are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

By application, the personal care category dominated the market in 2021.

By channel, the offline category dominated the market in 2021.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific dominated the global polyglycerol polyricinoleate market in 2021.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report | Quick Delivery Available – https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/polyglycerol-polyricinoleate-market

Industry Growth Drivers

The cost-effective procedure is expected to drive market growth

Glycerol, a crucial component in the synthesis of polyglycerol, is often produced from oleochemicals and biodiesel, two widely accessible and reasonably priced sources. Consequently, since the price of polyglycerol is directly related to the price of the raw material, the manufacturing of polyglycerol is frequently seen as a cost-effective procedure. The production of polyglycerol from glycerol involves the esterification of fatty acids, which can be either highly saturated or monounsaturated depending on the number of hydroxyl groups present. Also, the growth of the personal care and cosmetics industries is also contributing to the market’s expansion throughout the projection period.

Restraints

Fluctuation in raw material prices is expected to hinder the market growth

The raw ingredients that go into making polyglycerol are particularly susceptible to price changes. Hence, it is anticipated that market growth would be constrained throughout the projected period by changes in the price of the raw materials used to make polyglycerol. Also, the health risks associated with polyglycerol polyricinoleate during the projection period may restrain market expansion..

Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate Market Segmentation Overview

The global polyglycerol polyricinoleate market has been segmented into channel, application, organization size and type.

Based on channel, online and offline segmentation of the global polyglycerol polyricinoleate market. The offline segment will dominate the market in 2021 due to the limited availability of polyglycerol polyricinoleate in online channels. Therefore, the consumer market has to buy this product in the offline channel, which aids the growth of the offline segment. The application market is segmented into oils & greases and personal care items. In 2021, personal care items will dominate the global market. The use of polyglycerol as a humectant and thickener in the personal care industry also benefits from the growing preference for organic products. Sales of personal care products are also driven by the growing influence of social media and growing interest in health and cleanliness worldwide. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the growth of personal care items during the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the global polyglycerol polyricinoleate market is segmented into small, medium and large enterprises. The large enterprise segment dominates the market due to its benefits to the food and pharmaceutical industries as manufacturers use polyglycerol polyricinoleate in large quantities to improve product quality. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive the large enterprise segment during the forecast period.

Browse the full Report @ Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report – Global and Regional Industry Insights, and Forecast 2022 – 2028

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific dominates the polyglycerol polyricinoleate market in 2021-2028

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the dominant polyglycerol consumption market. The region dominates the market for end-use industries such as food and beverage and cosmetics. The Asian food and beverage market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, mainly driven by population growth and purchasing power. This will create a demand for polyglycerol derivatives used as additives and emulsifiers in the food and beverage industry.

Furthermore, emulsifiers derived from polyglycerol are also used as ingredients in cosmetic products. In addition, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong and China are among the top 10 cosmetic exporters in the world. Some major polyglycerol producers operating in the Asia-Pacific region are Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation and Estelle Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global polyglycerol polyricinoleate market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global polyglycerol polyricinoleate market include;

Croda International Plc

Estelle Chemicals Pvt Ltd

Fine Organics

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co Ltd

DPO International

Savannah Surfactants

Palsgaard

Oleon NV

Ervesa

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/polyglycerol-polyricinoleate-market

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Recent Industry Developments:

April 2021: Agricultural Research Council of India – Spices Research Institute of India, Kozhikode, Kerala, has been awarded a patent for the seed coating composition and its preparation. The Institute has successfully developed the seed coating technology PGPR / Bacterial beneficial for seeds; the Institute has successfully field tested and commercialized this seed coating technology.

The global polyglycerol polyricinoleate market is segmented as follows:

By Channel

Online

Offline

By Application

Oils & Fats

Personal Care Items

By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Type

Confectionery

Bakery

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/polyglycerol-polyricinoleate-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the polyglycerol polyricinoleate market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the polyglycerol polyricinoleate market forward?

What is the polyglycerol polyricinoleate Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the polyglycerol polyricinoleate Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the polyglycerol polyricinoleate market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Channel, Application, Organization Size, Type and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate Market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Organic Acids Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share: https://www.fnfresearch.com/organic-acids-market

| Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share: Peptide Synthesis Market | Global Industry Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/peptide-synthesis-market

| Global Industry Trends and Forecast: Alkyd Resin Market | Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Outlook: https://www.fnfresearch.com/alkyd-resin-market

| Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Trends and Outlook: Pine-Derived Chemicals Market | Global Industry Insights, Share, Comparative Analysis Report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/pine-derived-chemicals-market

| Global Industry Insights, Share, Comparative Analysis Report: Fertilizer Additives Market | Global Industry Trends and Forecast Report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/fertilizer-additives-market

| Global Industry Trends and Forecast Report: Global Fatty Alcohol Market Industry Insights, Growth, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/fatty-alcohol-market

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com