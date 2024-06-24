SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NASDAQ: SQFT) Presidio Property Trust, an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today announced the closing of its public offering of 109,054 shares of its 9.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock par value $0.01 per share (the “Series D Preferred Stock”) at a price to the public of $16.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $1.74 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.