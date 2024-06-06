REGINA, Saskatchewan, June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PROTON CAPITAL CORP. (“Proton” or the “Corporation”) (PTN.P-TSX-V), is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated April 20, 2023, July 26, 2023, August 31, 2023, October 10, 2023, January 22, 2024, February 21, 2024, March 22, 2024 and May 27, 2024, it has completed: (a) the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of ‎75% of the outstanding shares of Saskatoon Family Pharmacy Ltd.‎ (“SFP”), to form the “Resulting Issuer”; and (b) the closing of the first tranche of its brokered public offering (the “Offering”) of common shares, all subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).