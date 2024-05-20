DALLAS, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced that its affiliated manager, RCP Advisors, a private equity investment firm that provides access to North American small buyout fund managers through primary funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, announced the final closing of RCP Fund XVIII (“Fund XVIII” or the “Fund”).
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Briggs & Riley and Comfort Cases Proudly Celebrate the Ongoing Success of Giving Back to Youth in Foster Care - May 20, 2024
- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONGD) Receives Third Royalty Payment from Stake in Listerine “Mouthwash” Antiseptic - May 20, 2024
- Wilsonart Leads Industry Response to EPA Ban on Methylene Chloride with Revolutionary Nonflammable Contact Adhesives - May 20, 2024