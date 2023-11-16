Retail printers and consumables thrive across diverse markets, powered by efficient labeling. This tech-retail synergy shapes the future with innovative labeling, essential for evolving store, online, and warehouse needs.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the retail printers and consumables market is forecasted to experience a growth of 4.5% CAGR over the estimated period, as per FMI’s analysis. Projected to touch a valuation of US$ 3,015.1 million in 2023. The industry’s size is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 4,480.8 Million by 2033.

The surging use of printers in retail sectors like departmental stores and supermarkets is projected to have a positive influence on market growth. Additionally, the company’s distribution of retail consumables and printers to preserve assets is another factor that is anticipated to boost market growth.

The OEMs are concentrating their efforts on creating and advertising retail printers that are capable of acting as a printer and a computer. This is expected to go well with the global retail and consumables industry over the forecast period.

This world is altering at a significant pace, owing to which the demand for modern technologies like industrial barcode scanners and readers, and 3D printers is on the rise. Similar advanced technology has been widely used by multiple industries to boost their operations, ramp up overall productivity, and reduce errors.

The demand for retail printers and consumables is escalating due to the prevailing adoption of labeling in the warehousing, retail sector, and online stores to reduce chaos, maintain assets, and boost productivity.

Increased diffusion of digitalization throughout multiple industries, in addition to innovations in printing technology, is projected to boost the sales of retail printers and consumables in the next ten years.

Top Highlights from the FMI’s Analysis of the Retail Printers and Consumables Industry:

The United States’ stake in the market is expected to be 20.2% in 2023. The country offers key business opportunities for manufacturers providing retail printers and consumables.

in 2023. The country offers key business opportunities for manufacturers providing retail printers and consumables. Germany is projected to attain a 12.8% market share in the global market in 2023, suggesting significant market prospects for vendors.

market share in the global market in 2023, suggesting significant market prospects for vendors. Japan’s retail printers and consumables industry is anticipated to grab an 8.8% market share in 2023.

market share in 2023. Australia’s market gained a 2.5% share of the global market, demonstrating a relatively small market share but significant opportunities to stretch market revenue.

share of the global market, demonstrating a relatively small market share but significant opportunities to stretch market revenue. India’s market is expected to observe a CAGR of 6.2% , whereas China’s market is expected to observe a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

, whereas China’s market is expected to observe a CAGR of over the forecast period. The United Kingdom market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. Under the switch type category, the float-level switch segment is predicted to attain a 16.6% market share.

market share. Based on applications, the ‘temperature requirements’ segment is projected to attain a CAGR of 18.3% in 2023.

“It was revealed that Retail Printers and Consumables are experiencing a robust surge in demand. The comprehensive analysis underscores the growing significance of these technologies in the retail sector, emphasizing their pivotal role in enhancing operational efficiency and customer engagement. The study anticipates a sustained upward trajectory for Retail Printers and Consumables, affirming their status as indispensable tools for modern retail environments.” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Scenario of the Retail Printers and Consumables Industry:

Leading manufacturers of retail printers and consumables are concentrating on enhancing their product line by introducing new and better solutions, in addition to upgrading their current product lineup and offering wireless connections and cutting-edge features. Some of the new launches in the market are listed below:

In July 2023, Brother introduced a market-first Brother Color inkjet printer. The first-to-market multifunction printer to support businesses who want to produce high-quality banners and signage.

In March 2023, Toshiba released a one-of-its-kind industrial printer. This printing innovation drastically streamlines everyday packaging applications for logistics and shipping operations. Toshiba’s Duplex Linerless Thermal Printer (DL1024) lowers costs, enhances productivity, and simultaneously helps organizations cater to the demand for eco-friendly printing solutions.

Key Players Operating in the Global Retail Printers and Consumables Industry:

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Toshiba TEC Corporation

SATO Holdings Corporation,

Avery Dennison Corporation

Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd.

TSC Auto Id Technology Co. Ltd.

tar Micronics Co. Ltd.

Postek Electronics Co. Ltd.

GoDEX International Co. Ltd.

Citizen Watch Co. Ltd.

Brother Industries Ltd.

Bixolon Co. Ltd.

Pos-X LLC

Primera Technology Inc.

CognitiveTPG LLC

Seiko Holdings Corporation

Wasp Barcode Technologies

Cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co KG

BlueBird Inc

Retail Printers and Consumables Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type:

Desktop Printers

Industrial Printers

Mobile Printers

Others

By Technology:

Label Printer Thermal Transfer Direct Thermal Inkjet Laser

Paper Printer Thermal Transfer Direct Transfer Impact Inkjet



By Application:

Departmental Stores

Warehouse Retailers

Mom & Pop Stores

E-Commerce

Supermarkets

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

