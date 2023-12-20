New partnership expands Company’s growth opportunities within the Renewable Energy market

LAFOX, Ill., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL), a global provider of engineered solutions for renewable energy applications, is pleased to announce a partnership with Integrated Power Services (IPS) in North America. This partnership allows IPS to supply and install Richardson’s patented ULTRA3000® pitch energy module to key customers in North America.

The IPS Renewables Business provides single-source capabilities for fleets operating wind turbines during warranty and after warranty for the asset life of the machines. IPS engineers repair, replace, and remanufacture to minimize downtime and support run-time commitments. IPS is a distributor for key OEMs, with local, regional, and national inventories, plus a network of used and surplus equipment suppliers.

Richardson Electronics’ ULTRA3000® is a drop-in replacement for lead acid batteries used in electric pitch systems within wind turbines. With its true plug-and-play technology, owners can replace one battery at a time on an as-needed basis or retrofit the entire pitch system. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a world leader in pitch energy modules and other products that support green energy power management applications.

Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Power & Microwave Technologies and Green Energy Solutions groups, stated, “We are confident this partnership will expand growth opportunities and help bring our growing portfolio of new power management products to the wind turbine market. Our customer base and market share continue to grow for our products, and having a partner like IPS to bring these products to market to our ever-growing list of customers is key to our short and long-term growth.

“Richardson is well-respected in the Renewables sector. This new partnership underscores IPS’s unwavering commitment to consistently address our customers’ requirements and provide effective solutions to reduce downtime,” stated Jason McDonald, IPS Senior Vice President of Renewables Business. “We are optimistic that this partnership will open avenues for growth and facilitate the introduction of our expanding range of innovative products to the wind turbine market.”

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components, including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and adhere to our supplier terms and conditions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Green Energy Solutions

Richardson Electronics Green Energy Solutions combines our key technology partners and engineered solutions capabilities to design and manufacture key products for the fast-growing energy storage market and power management applications. As a designer, manufacturer, technology partner, and authorized distributor, GES’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and engineered solutions using our core design engineering and manufacturing capabilities on a global basis. We provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. GES focuses on products for numerous green energy applications such as wind, solar, hydrogen, and electric vehicles and other power management applications that support green solutions such as synthetic diamond manufacturing. For more information, visit us at https://www.rell.com/greenenergysolutions/.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. The Power & Microwave Technologies group continues this legacy and complements it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at rellpower.com | relltubes.com | rellaser.com.

About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, IPS has the industry’s largest network of locations, with service centers, distribution centers, and field service offices across North America, combining industry-specific experience with comprehensive engineering resources to revolutionize reliability for customers. For more information, visit www.ips.us.

