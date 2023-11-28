SAN DIEGO, Nov. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Robbins LLP reminds investors that a shareholder filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) securities between March 9, 2023 and August 17, 2023. Farfetch, together with its subsidiaries, operates a global platform for the luxury fashion industry.

For more information, submit a form, email Aaron Dumas, Jr., or give us a call at (800) 350-6003.

What is this Case About: Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Misled Investors Regarding its Business Prospects

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Farfetch was experiencing a significant slowdown in growth in the U.S. and China; (ii) Farfetch also faced onboarding challenges impacting the launch of its Reebok partnership; (iii) Farfetch downplayed challenges it faced with respect to, and/or overstated its ability to manage, its supply chain and inventory; (iv) all the foregoing was having a significant negative impact on Farfetch’s revenue and GMV growth; and (v) accordingly, Farfetch was unlikely to meet market expectations for its Q2 2023 financial results or its own FY 2023 revenue guidance.

On August 17, 2023, Farfetch issued a press release announcing its Q2 2023 financial results, wherein it reported revenue of approximately $572 million, significantly less than the market consensus of $650.71 million. Farfetch also issued an FY 2023 revenue forecast of approximately $2.5 billion, compared to the average analyst estimate of $2.8 billion and the Company’s prior FY 2023 revenue forecast of $2.9 billion.

That same day, Farfetch held a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss the Company’s Q2 2023 results. During that call, Company management disclosed that significant slowdowns in growth in the U.S. and China, onboarding challenges affecting the launch of the Reebok partnership, and issues with inventory and shipping had negatively impacted Farfetch’s revenue and GMV for the quarter, as well forced the Company to rein in expectations for FY 2023.

Then, on August 18, 2023, media outlets reported that multiple analysts had downgraded Farfetch based on its poor Q2 2023 results and disappointing guidance for FY 2023.

Following these developments, Farfetch’s Class A ordinary share price fell $2.15 per share, or 45.17%, to close at $2.61 per share on August 18, 2023.

What Now: Similarly situated shareholders may be eligible to participate in the class action against Farfetch Limited. Shareholders who want to act as lead plaintiff for the class should contact Robbins LLP. Plaintiffs must file their lead plaintiff papers by December 19, 2023. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

About Robbins LLP: Some law firms issuing releases about this matter do not actually litigate securities class actions; Robbins LLP does. A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. Since our inception, we have obtained over $1 billion for shareholders.

To be notified if a class action against Farfetch Limited settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.