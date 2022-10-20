Advancements Allow Public Power Utilities to Accelerate Grid Modernization Initiatives Making It Easier to Buy and Deploy Sensors, Software, and Analytics

FRISCO, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sentient Energy, the leader in visibility, analytics, and grid edge control for a modern distribution grid, today announced the availability of its solutions in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Sentient Energy solution bundles distribution line sensors, cloud-based analytics software, and services. The solution is designed specifically to support the needs of the nation’s approximately 2,900 publicly owned utilities and electric cooperatives, which account for approximately 15% of total net generation, 12% of transmission, and nearly 50% of the nation’s electric distribution lines*. The availability of Sentient Energy solutions in AWS Marketplace will make it easier for public utilities to buy and implement technologies that help them achieve their modernization goals. Sentient Energy also announced a new partnership with Survalent, a leading provider of advanced distribution management system (ADMS) software.

“By accessing this offering from Sentient Energy in AWS Marketplace, customers can use our efficient solution to push rapid grid modernization. Grid modernization is an important initiative for public utilities and co-ops that serve smaller, often more rural communities,” said Giri Iyer, Sentient Energy Vice-President of Business Development. “In addition, our innovative partnership between Sentient Energy and Survalent gives these utilities the ability to efficiently and cost-effectively purchase and deploy the proven modernization solutions and services they need to ensure safe, consistent power delivery to even the smallest communities in remote areas.”

Sentient Energy products give utilities greater distribution grid visibility and insights via real-time data and analytics, the ability to pinpoint potential and active failures or performance issues, and improved energy efficiency and savings. In addition, Sentient Energy products seamlessly integrate with leading supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) /advanced distribution management system (ADMS) platforms for optimal utility management.

Sentient Energy Grid Modernization Solution Bundles in AWS Marketplace

Sentient Energy products and service bundles are designed to help utilities take advantage of economic incentives from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act ( IIJA ), Section D, by accelerating grid modernization in areas such as grid reliability, resilience and flexibility. Through availability in AWS Marketplace, utilities can accelerate procurement processes. They can more confidently deploy solar, wind, microgrids, and EV charging because of these new packages.

The first step in designing a grid modernization initiative is to accurately assess the utility’s progress along the Sentient Energy Feeder Maturity Model, along with consulting services. This model helps utilities select technologies and services that align with the recommendations of IIJA. In addition, Sentient Energy is offering ready-to-submit IIJA templates to accelerate access to funding. Sentient’s Reliability-as-a-Service and Resilience-as-a-Service grid modernization bundles are highly configurable. They can be customized to meet the needs of any size of grid modernization project. Bundles include expert professional services for designing and implementing Sentient Energy intelligent line sensors and analytics solutions and integration with Survalent SCADA/ADMS solutions.

Built-In Integration with Survalent SCADA/ADMS

Through the Survalent partnership, the Sentient Energy Ample Grid Analytics solution is fully integrated with the SurvalentONE™ platform, making it seamless for all Sentient Energy line sensor data to feed into SurvalentONE automatically. The Survalent integration is included in all Sentient Energy bundles available in AWS Marketplace.

Sentient Energy will be available as a power and utilities solution in AWS Marketplace beginning October 21. For more information about accelerating grid modernization for the public power market, please contact publicpower@sentient-energy.com .

About Sentient Energy

Sentient Energy, a Koch Engineered Solutions company, provides intelligent sensing, data analytics, optimization, and control technologies for the distribution grid. Sentient Energy’s hardware and software solutions help electric utilities make data-driven decisions to enhance the delivery of reliable, safe, and efficient power. With the industry’s only Grid Analytics System that covers the entire distribution network, Sentient Energy leads the global market with the largest network of line sensor deployments in North America, gathering rich data in real-time for predictive insights and strategic grid management. Sentient Energy’s Grid Edge Control solutions enable utilities to reduce energy costs at the grid edge through Volt-VAR optimization, conservation voltage reduction, and peak demand reduction. Sentient Energy partners with leading communications network providers. For more information, visit www.sentientenergy.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

(*) US Department of Energy