REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2024 Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution, effective at the open of US equity markets on Monday, July 1, 2024, according to a preliminary list of additions posted Friday, May 24, 2024.
