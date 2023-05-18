The USA dominated the North American market with a 94.5% revenue share in 2022. The United States is one of the leading countries in the breast fillers market due to several factors, including a large and mature cosmetic industry, a high demand for cosmetic procedures, and a favourable regulatory environment.

NEWARK, Del, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global Breast Fillers Market was around US$ 394.0 Million in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR growth of close to 6.2% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 759.6 Million in 2033.

Dermal fillers are a type of injectable cosmetic treatment used to add volume and fullness to areas of the breast. While dermal fillers are not specifically marketed for Breast Fillers, some physicians may use them off-label for breast augmentation or to address issues such as wrinkling or sagging skin on the breast area. Most dermal fillers used for breast augmentation contain hyaluronic acid (HA), a natural substance found in the body that helps to keep the skin hydrated and plump. HA fillers are typically less invasive than traditional breast augmentation procedures and can be injected into the breast tissue or under the chest muscle to add volume and enhance breast shape.

The availability of an expanded product line is a significant supply-side driver for the breast reconstruction surgery and treatment market. As the market grows and evolves, there is a need for a broader range of products that can cater to different patient needs and preferences. The expanded product line offers a wider range of options for women undergoing breast reconstruction surgery, including various shapes, sizes, and materials.

Breast Fillers have several benefits for women undergoing breast reconstruction surgery. It allows for a more personalized approach to breast reconstruction, as the surgeon can select an implant that is best suited for the patient’s body shape and desired outcome. The availability of an expanded product line of breast implants has contributed to the growth of the market, as it provides women with more options for breast reconstruction. In addition to the benefits for patients, an expanded product line of Breast Fillers can also benefit manufacturers in the Breast Fillers market.

Breast Fillers offer a non-surgical alternative to traditional breast augmentation procedures, such as breast implants or fat transfer, which can involve longer recovery times, scarring, and a higher risk of complications. Dermal fillers injections are typically quick and require little to no downtime, making them a convenient option for women who want to enhance their breast size or shape without having to take time off work or disrupt their daily activities.

Overall, these factors are contributing to the growth of the Breast Fillers market, and are expected to continue to drive demand for effective and innovative products in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Hyaluronic acid is the leading segment as a product among women and professionals, and held about 76.2% market share in 2022, due to many patients prefer this as it allows them to adjust the size and shape of their breasts over time and avoid any long-term complications. Hyaluronic acid fillers can last up to 18 months, depending on the specific product used and the individual patient’s metabolism.

By end user, the hospitals dominated the global Breast Fillers market holding a total market share of about 42.2% by the end of 2022. After a Breast Fillers injection, patients require follow-up care to ensure that the injection site has healed properly and that the desired results have been achieved. Hospitals have the resources and infrastructure to provide this level of care, which is essential for ensuring patient satisfaction and safety.

By region, North America is leading in the global Breast Fillers market and is expected to continue to do so with a projected CAGR rate of 7.3% during the forecasted years.

“Increasing adoption of dermal fillers by healthcare professionals and growing awareness about physical appearance in women create lucrative potential for the market to grow” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

Key participants in the market for Breast Fillers are concentrating on strategies like launch of new products in their existing portfolio and acquisition of competitor firm.

In March 2021, Sinclair Pharma announced the launch of their Perfectha® Deep range of dermal fillers in the UK. These fillers are designed to provide volume and contouring to the face, and can also be used for body contouring, including breast augmentation.

In June 2021, AbbVie Inc. completed its acquisition of Allergan plc, which includes Allergan’s medical aesthetics portfolio, including Botox and Juvéderm dermal fillers.

Key Players

Mentor Worldwide LLC (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Top Dermal, AbbVie Inc. (Allergan PLC), Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA., Croma Pharma GmbH., Galderma SA, Cytophil Inc., Macromed, Huons Global Co. Ltd. (Humedix), Prollenium Medical Technologies, BioScience GmbH, Hologic, Inc, Bioxis pharmaceuticals

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Breast Fillers market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2016 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The global Breast Fillers market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on product– (Hyaluronic acid, Polylactic acid, and Platelet-rich plasma (PRP), End User – (Hospitals, Cosmetology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Medical Spas), across seven regions of the world.

Key Segments Covered in Breast Fillers Industry Research

By Product:

Hyaluronic acid

Polylactic acid

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections

By End User:

Hospitals

Cosmetology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Medical Spas

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply-Side Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

4. Value-Added Insights

4.1. Product Adoption/Usage Analysis

4.2. Pipeline Assessment

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.4. Regulatory Scenario

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Analysis

4.7. Key Regulation

4.8. Reimbursement Scenario

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

5.1.2. Global Healthcare Spending Outlook

5.1.3. Global Breast Reconstruction and Surgery Market Overview

5.2. Forecast Factors – Relevance & Impact

5.2.1. Greater Demand for Non-Invasive Procedures

5.2.2. Products in Pipeline

5.2.3. Availability of Products

5.2.4. Increasing Demand for Breast Implants

5.2.5. Increasing Aging Population

5.2.6. Market Consolidation Activities

5.2.7. Historical Growth of Key Players

5.2.8. New Product Launches / Approvals

5.2.9. Rising Prevalence of Breast Cancer

5.2.10. GDP Growth

5.3. Market Dynamics

5.3.1. Drivers

5.3.2. Restraints

5.3.3. Opportunity Analysis

6. COVID-19 Crisis Analysis

6.1. COVID-19 and Impact Analysis

6.1.1. By Product

6.1.2. By End User

6.1.3. By Country

6.2. 2022 Market Scenario

