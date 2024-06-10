TORONTO, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSX: TF) (the “Company“) announced today that it has obtained the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX“) to commence a normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”) with respect to its common shares (the “Shares”). The NCIB will commence on June 12, 2024 and will terminate on the earlier of June 11, 2025 or the date on which the Company has purchased the maximum number of Shares permitted under the NCIB.
