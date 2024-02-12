The White House’s top national security spokesperson, John Kirby, is being promoted to an expanded role that puts him in charge of coordinating communications across several agencies.
Reuters reported that a U.S. official said Kirby’s new title will be White House national security advisor, elevating him from deputy assistant, up to assistant to the president.
In the new role, Kirby will direct a team from the National Security Council’s press office, headed by chief spokesperso
