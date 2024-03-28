The Biden administration announced the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is rolling out new artificial intelligence (AI) regulations for federal agencies, building off the president’s executive order last year that requires AI developers to share certain information with the government.
In a press call Wednesday afternoon, Vice President Kamala Harris said the new series of regulations, which include mandatory risk reporting and transparency rules informing people when agenc
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- White House unveils new AI regulations for federal agencies - March 28, 2024
- Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, raise a $25 million bulwark for Biden as Dems fret over Trump poll advantage - March 28, 2024
- Biden White House quietly intervening in international labor dispute over legal objections - March 28, 2024