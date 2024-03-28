Harmony’s plan to extend Mponeng comes — somewhat serendipitously — amid a mighty bull charge in the gold price. Record rand gold prices of more than R1.3m/kg have been registered this month — a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- How SA plans to profit from sky-high gold prices - March 28, 2024
- UAE: Gold Prices Continue To Rise Day After Dh2 Jump - March 28, 2024
- India’s March gold imports seen plummeting over 90% as record prices curb demand: Report - March 28, 2024