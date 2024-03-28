The American Oncology Network, Inc. (AONC) – a network focused on providing local access to cancer care through numerous community oncology practices – announced a growth in its fourth-quarter revenue this past Thursday. This rise was attributed to a surge of 9.5 percent in patient encounters, culminating in a revenue increase of $28.4 million.During the last quarter, the company tallied a net loss of $3.749 million, equivalent to $0.76 per share, specifically for class A shareholders. There were no profits or losses recorded during the same timeframe last year by the network.The total comprehensive loss reported for class A shareholders was around $3.688 million. The net loss, before any non-controlling interest was taken into account, was estimated at $22.353 million. This is a stark difference from the profit of $1.363 million posted the previous year.The network recorded an operating loss of $20.612 million, contrasting with a profit of $3.258 million in 2022. Eliminating certain factors, the EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) was $5 million – a decline from the previous year’s $8 million, largely resulting from escalated drug costs.The company’s overall costs and expenses saw a spike, increasing from last year’s $297.140 million to $344.794 million. Meanwhile, revenue elevated to $324.182 million from $300.398 million last year.Patient service revenue also saw a commendable uptick, improving from the prior year’s $297.425 million to $320.038 million.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com