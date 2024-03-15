Angola’s foreign exchange reserves have experienced a decline, falling from 14.6 billion to 14.2 billion as of March 2024. This marks a reduction in the country’s forex holdings, a key indicator of its economic stability. The most recent data update on 15th March 2024 reveals this decrease, signaling a shift in Angola’s financial landscape. The previous indicator stood at 14.6 billion in January 2024, indicating a downtrend in the nation’s FX reserves. This development underscores the importance of monitoring Angola’s economic performance and its implications for the global financial market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com