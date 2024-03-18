Apple Inc. is reportedly preparing for the launch of two new models of its fourth-generation AirPods, labeled as B768E and B768M. The release date for these anticipated models is set for the autumn of this year, as stated by Mark Gurman, a renowned Apple analyst.The upcoming models of AirPods are expected to feature updated designs and enhanced fitting capabilities. The updated charging cases will accommodate the latest USB-C port. Moreover, the B768M model will offer exceptional functionalities such as sport active noise cancellation and a Find My location feature for the case. Gurman suggests that these newly-introduced AirPods will supersede Apple’s second-generation AirPods which are priced at $129, and the third-generation AirPods that come at a cost of $179.According to Gurman’s estimation, Apple is aiming to begin the production of around 20 to 25 million units of these latest models in May.In addition to the AirPods, Gurman also reported that Apple plans to unveil its next-generation AirPods Pro, integrated with a low-resolution camera for data capturing, by next year. The collected data will then be processed using Artificial Intelligence (AI).In other news, it was revealed by Gurman that Apple is considering modifying its ‘Apple Id’ to ‘Apple Account’ towards the end of this year. The announcement for this considerable rebranding will be made during Apple’s annual developers conference, which is due to take place in June. In this event, the tech powerhouse is also expected to showcase the next major releases of its operating systems, inclusive of iOS 18 for iPhone, powered by new artificial intelligence features.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com