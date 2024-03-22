The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reveals that speculative net positions in the Nasdaq 100 have surged to 11.2K. This significant increase from the previous indicator of 1.4K indicates a growing bullish sentiment among investors towards the tech-heavy index.The data was last updated on March 22, 2024, and it highlights the shifting dynamics in the market as traders adjust their positions in response to various economic factors. The Nasdaq 100, which includes top technology companies like Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft, is often seen as a barometer of investor confidence in the tech sector.As investors continue to monitor global economic developments and market trends, the rise in speculative net positions for the Nasdaq 100 suggests a positive outlook for the index in the near term. This data provides valuable insights into the market sentiment and can help traders make informed decisions about their investment strategies moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com