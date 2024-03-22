As of the latest data update on March 22, 2024, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) reported a decrease in the speculative net positions for natural gas in the United States. The indicator has dropped to -103.6K from the previous reading of -101.5K.This shift in the CFTC Natural Gas speculative net positions could indicate a bearish sentiment among traders regarding the future price of natural gas. Traders holding speculative positions are showing increased pessimism towards the commodity, which may impact market dynamics in the coming weeks.Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring these developments to assess how the changing sentiment towards natural gas could influence prices and trading activities in the energy markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com