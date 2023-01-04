A sudden slowdown in German inflation caused the Euro to decline. German headline CPI decreased from 10% in November to 8.6% annually in December. The ECB expects the Eurozone’s inflation to surpass its 2% objective by 2025. Today’s EUR/USD outlook is bearish. On Wednesday, the Euro nursed losses from the previous session. This occurred after … Continued

