Economists expect a monthly increase of 0.3% in US consumer inflation. Data on Friday revealed a softer US labor market. Markets expect the first ECB rate cut in June. The EUR/USD outlook is mildly bullish on Tuesday morning, setting a positive tone ahead of the highly anticipated US inflation report. Adding fuel to the euro’s…
