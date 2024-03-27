In the latest update on gasoline production in the United States, data released on 27 March 2024 shows a decrease in inventory. The previous indicator had stopped at -0.263 million barrels, while the most recent update indicates a further decline to -0.435 million barrels. This drop in gasoline inventory suggests a decrease in production or an increase in demand for gasoline in the country. Analysts will be closely monitoring this trend to assess its potential impact on gas prices and the overall energy market. Stay tuned for more updates on the evolving situation in the US gasoline production sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com