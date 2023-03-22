British consumer price inflation unexpectedly increased to 10.4% in February. Investors are awaiting the BOE meeting on Thursday. Markets are presently pricing in a 14% chance that the Fed won’t raise rates. Today’s GBP/USD forecast is bullish. British consumer price inflation unexpectedly increased to 10.4% in February from 10.1% in January, according to the Office … Continued

