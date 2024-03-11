Gilead Sciences, Inc. has announced that the mandatory waiting period under the HSR Act related to the cash tender offer for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. ended on March 8, 2024. Unless the offer is prolonged, the opportunity to offer and withdraw will conclude on March 21, 2024.The end of the HSR waiting period meets one of the conditions needed to finalize the tender offer. Nevertheless, the company points out that there are still other conditions that need to be met. These include a minimum tender of CymaBay common stock shares that make up a majority of the total outstanding CymaBay common stock shares, among others.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com